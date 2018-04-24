International recognition of Armenian Genocide to remain in Armenia’s foreign policy agenda – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The international recognition, condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and the fight against the Turkish denialism will remain in Armenia’s foreign policy agenda, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24 on the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide, Armenpress reports.

“This fight is not against, but is for the sake of- for the sake of human rights, prevention of new genocides and denialism”, Sharmazanov said.

He stated that on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on Genocides the Armenian Parliament is organizing great exhibitions in different countries, such as in Slovakia, Cyprus, Greece, Baltic states. “By this we want to once again say that the crimes against humanity have no expiry dates, they must be condemned until the perpetrator recognizes that Genocide”, the senior lawmaker noted.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan