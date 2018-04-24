‘How Trump could tell the truth about Armenian Genocide’ – CNN

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. As Armenians worldwide mark April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day, CNN published an article about the genocide and the need and likelihood of recognition by US President Donald Trump.

“For years, the Armenian-American community has called on US presidents to officially recognize the 1915 mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Their failure to do so has been a perennial feature of American politics for decades”, CNN said.

“And yet, despite his well-known disregard for facts, the one president uniquely positioned to speak the truth after so many of his predecessors have refused is Donald Trump.

This is because of two defining aspects of his approach to international relations: he doesn't care what other countries think about his foreign policy; and he wants to achieve what he believes his predecessors could not”, the article continues.

It is noteworthy that when Barack Obama was running for presidency he vowed to recognize the Armenian Genocide if elected, but failed to do so for two terms in office as president.

“Up to this point, the Trump administration has been following the apparent tradition of not making a declaration. President Trump's statement last year on Armenian Remembrance Day, made weeks before Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington, like every other such statement before it, fell short of recognizing the Armenian genocide.

But now the time is ripe for President Trump to make the genocide declaration.

First, Turkey's recent actions go directly against our national security objectives and the resources we have put behind achieving them.

The Turkish government has taken direct military action against Syrian Kurds whom we have armed and supported, and who helped us combat ISIS and successfully remove ISIS's territorial control in Syria”, the article says in part.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan