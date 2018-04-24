Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Acting PM of Armenia, Artsakh president highlight maintenance of stability


YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting on April 24 with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in Yerevan, Sahakyan’s Office said.

A number of issues relating to partnership between Armenia and Artsakh were discussed at the meeting.

The sides also touched upon the domestic situation of Armenia.

Both Sahakyan and Karapetyan attached importance to the need of maintaining stability in the country and ensuring normal vital functioning.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration