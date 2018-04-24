Armenian Genocide commemorative event to be held in Swedish Parliament: Turkish historian Taner Akcam among speakers

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. A commemorative event dedicated to the Armenian Genocide will be held in the Swedish Parliament on April 24. Famous Turkish historian Taner Akcam will deliver remarks during the event, reports Armenpress.

“Today is April 24, the commemoration day of one of the biggest crimes in human history – the Armenian Genocide. The Swedish Parliament is hosting an official commemorative event, and I will be one of the speakers. I am going to talk about the Turkish denialism”, Akcam said on Facebook.

He said in his speech he will also focus on the fact that denialism has a constructive nature, it is not limited to 1915. “Nowadays this same denialism is the main element of the ongoing policy against Kurds”, he said. “This denialism should be compared with apartheid. As long as there is no right stance on the 1915, there cannot be a democratic approach to the Kurdish issue. This is the meaning of bowing before the memory of the victims of the great massacre”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan