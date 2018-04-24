Changes in Armenia to positively affect country’s reputation in the world, says deputy FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The changes that happened in Armenia will positively affect the country’s reputation in the world, deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters, commenting on the current domestic political situation in the country, Armenpress reports.

“I think the whole world was convinced that we are united in crucial issues”, the deputy FM noted.

Asked what affect that change can have on Armenia’s reputation across the world, the deputy minister said: “In my opinion, it will only have a positive affect”.

Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. In case of the Prime Minister’s resignation or incapacitation from fulfilling duties, the Prime Minister is being substituted by the First Deputy Prime Minister. Before this for over 10 days street rallies and protests were being held in Yerevan led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

