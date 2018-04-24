Russian PM signs interim agreement on establishing free trade zone between EAEU and Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an interim agreement for a 4-year term on establishing a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, the Russian government said, TASS reports.

“The agreement provides for the formation of a free trade area on a limited range of goods between the EAEU and Iran. The EAEU will grant Iran tariff concessions on 502 harmonized commodity codes”, the statement said.

The draft agreement was prepared to fulfill the decision of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of December 26, 2016, on starting talks with Iran on concluding an interim agreement leading to the formation of a free trade area, and endorsed at the session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on March 7, 2017.



English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan