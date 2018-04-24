Toronto van accident kills 10, injures 15: Investigation launched

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The van attack in Toronto, which killed a total of 10 people and injured 15 others, could be a terror attack, but at the moment the investigation considers all versions, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said during a press conference, TASS reports.

“We do not rule out anything, but taking into account what we have now, it’s still early to make conclusions. Investigation continues. We are trying to clarify the motives of the attack”, Saunders said.

Reuters reports Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders identified the suspect as Alek Minassian, 25, who he said had not previously been known to authorities. Police quickly arrested Minassian.

“The actions definitely looked deliberate,” Saunders said.

A van struck pedestrians on Monday 13:26 local time in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area of North York in Toronto.

