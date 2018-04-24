UN chief urges to intensify efforts toward peaceful negotiated solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomes the peaceful nature of the unfolding events in Armenia and encourages all relevant actors to continue to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement, Armenpress reports.

“The Secretary-General has been following the recent developments in Armenia. He has taken note of today’s resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

At this important time for Armenia, the Secretary-General calls for the continued respect of the rule of law and human rights, as well as for the maintenance of peace and stability in Armenia and the wider region.

The Secretary-General seizes this opportunity to echo the recent appeal by the OSCE’s Minsk Group Co-Chairs urging all sides to prevent any potential escalations along the Line of Contact and to intensify efforts toward a peaceful negotiated solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, the statement says.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan