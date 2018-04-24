Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

36-year-old demonstrator suffers heart attack, dies in Yerevan rally


YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. As the Armenian protests entered the 11th day and thousands were gathered in Yerevan’s Republic Square, a 36- year old demonstrator suffered a heart attack while participating in the rally.

The healthcare ministry said the man, who had a cardiovascular disease, died while being rushed to a hospital.

Another incident happened April 23 involving a minor. The child reportedly fell and was injured.

The healthcare ministry said that seven people are hospitalized for protest-related injuries as of April 23, 21:30.

