36-year-old demonstrator suffers heart attack, dies in Yerevan rally
00:47, 24 April, 2018
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. As the Armenian protests entered the 11th day and thousands were gathered in Yerevan’s Republic Square, a 36- year old demonstrator suffered a heart attack while participating in the rally.
The healthcare ministry said the man, who had a cardiovascular disease, died while being rushed to a hospital.
Another incident happened April 23 involving a minor. The child reportedly fell and was injured.
The healthcare ministry said that seven people are hospitalized for protest-related injuries as of April 23, 21:30.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
