Artsakh Defense Army releases new footage showing mobilization of Azerbaijani troops
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has released a footage showing mobilization and movement of the Azerbaijani troops in various sections of the front line in the period between 13:35 and 18:00 April 23.
ARMENPRESS presents the footage provided by the Defense Army.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
