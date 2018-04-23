Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Artsakh Defense Army releases new footage showing mobilization of Azerbaijani troops


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has released a footage showing mobilization and movement of the Azerbaijani troops in various sections of the front line in the period between 13:35 and 18:00 April 23.

ARMENPRESS presents the footage provided by the Defense Army.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




