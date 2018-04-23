Minsk Group urges NK conflicting sides to withdraw heavy equipment

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group has issued a statement in connection with the situation in the region. ARMENPRESS reports the statement runs as follows,

“In light of recent political developments in the region and the possibility of escalation along the Line of Contact, the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) underscore the critical importance of the sides respecting the ceasefire at this delicate time and, in particular, keeping heavy equipment positioned in the rear of the frontlines.

The Co-Chairs call on the sides to take immediate measures to reduce tensions, and look forward to meeting with the parties as soon as possible to renew intensified negotiations to find a lasting and peaceful solution to the conflict”.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh announced on April 21 that Azerbaijan intensively violated the ceasefire regime on April 21 using different caliber weapons. In addition, the defense ministry of Artsakh released footage showing Azerbaijani manpower and military equipment mobilization in different sections of the line of contact.

