President Armen Sarkissian receives U.S. Ambassador


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills in the morning of April 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, a broad scope of issues related to the Armenian-U.S. relations was discussed during the meeting.

The interlocutors also referred to the current developments in the protests in Armenia. President Sarkissian and Ambassador Mills agreed that a reasonable political dialogue is the only way to solve the situation.

