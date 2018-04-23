Aghvan Vardanyan assesses Serzh Sargsyan’s decision to step down as an act of a person of state mentality

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. ARF parliamentary faction secretary Aghvan Vardanyan assesses the decision of Serzh Sargsyan to step down from the post of Armenia’s Prime Minister as an act of a person of state mentality. Vardanyan told ARMENPRESS that by Sargsyan’s decision a consolidation will take place in the country and the problems will be solved.

“I assess Serzh Sargsyan’s step as an act of a person of state mentality. Very few people could do such a thing and say “Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was mistaken”. It’s very important that we understand that the long years of Serzh Sargsyan’s service to our country should not be presented only in black color, but we must also speak about his achievements for our country. I think that it’s now the moment when the sides will be able to find the best solutions through negotiations, dialogue and rational thinking. It’s already several days that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation had been consistently insisting, announcing and was making concrete steps to create favorable atmosphere for negotiations”, Vardanyan said. According to him, it’s now possible to conduct real negotiations and hold dialogue to derive benefits from this national awakening instead of clashes.

Serzh Sargsyan resigned from the post of Prime Minister on April 23. First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan will be the acting PM until new elections are held in accordance with the Constitution.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan