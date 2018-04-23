Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-04-18

YEREVAN, 23 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 480.13 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.42 drams to 587.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.08 drams to 7.74 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 4.78 drams to 670.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 185.09 drams to 20634.79 drams. Silver price is down by 1.34 drams to 264.12 drams. Platinum price is down by 155.88 drams to 14402.29 drams.