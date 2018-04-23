Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan substitutes Sargsyan in accordance to legislation


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. In case of the Prime Minister’s resignation or incapacitation from fulfilling duties, the Prime Minister is being substituted by the First Deputy Prime Minister.

An extraordinary Cabinet meeting took place April 23, chaired by First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan.

During the Cabinet meeting it was mentioned that according to the legislation the First Deputy Prime Minister is substituting the Prime Minister in case of the latter’s absence or incapacitation from office.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




