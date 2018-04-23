Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with President of Artsakh in Yerevan


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 23 met with First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan in Yerevan, the Artsakh Presidential office told Armenpress.

The current inner-political situation in Armenia was discussed. The talk mainly focused on overcoming the current explosive situation peacefully and without losses.

