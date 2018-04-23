Nadia Murad calls on all countries to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Yazidi human rights activist, Nobel Prize candidate, UNODC Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking has urged all the countries of the world to recognize the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports Nadia Murad tweeted.

“I join the Armenian people, commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and call on all the countries to recognize this genocide”, she wrote.

Nadia Murad was born in the village of Kocho in Sinjar, Iraq. At the age of 19, Murad was a student living in the village of Kocho in Sinjar, northern Iraq when Islamic State fighters rounded up the Yazidi community in the village killing 600 people – including six of Nadia's brothers and stepbrothers – and taking the younger women into slavery. That year Murad was one of more than 6,700 Yazidi women taken prisoner by Islamic State in Iraq. She was held as a slave in the city of Mosul, beaten, burned with cigarettes, and raped when trying to escape. Nadia was able to escape after her captor left the house unlocked.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan