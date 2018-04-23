Armen Ashotyan assesses Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation as political courage
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party MP Armen Ashotyan assesses the decision of Serzh Sargsyan to step down from the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia as a step of political courage characteristic of a national figure with state mentality, ARMENPRESS reorts Ashotyan posted on his Facebook page.
“State mentality, political courage and a step of a national figure. A step of a strong and patriotic person. A step keeping Armenia away from shocks. Peace and wisdom to all of us”, Ashotyan wrote.
“Dear countrymen,
I am addressing all citizens of the Republic of Armenia
The elderly and my dearest youth,
Men and women,
I am addressing those who stood on the streets day and night with “Reject Serzh” calls and those who were reaching their offices with difficulty and carrying out their duty without complaining,
I am addressing those who were following live broadcast for days and those who were ensuring public order for day and night manly,
I am addressing our courageous soldiers and officers who are standing at the border, I am addressing my brothers in arms,
I am addressing my fellow party-men, all political forces and politicians,
I am addressing you for the last time as leader of the country.
Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong. The situation has several solutions, but I will not take any of them. That is not mine. I am leaving office of the country’s leader, of Prime Minister.
The street movement is against my tenure. I am fulfilling your demand.
Peace, harmony and reasoning for our country.
Thank you”, Serzh Sargsyan said.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan