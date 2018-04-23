President re-appoints four ministers

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed orders on re-appointing Levon Altunyan as healthcare minister, Artem Asatryan as minister of labor and social affairs, Hranush Hakobyan as Diaspora minister, and Ashot Manukyan as minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, the President’s Office said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan