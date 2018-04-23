International community must make efforts to sober up Baku and withdraw military equipment from frontline – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian commented on the current situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

“On the background of the ongoing inner-political developments in Armenia, Azerbaijan carries out accumulations of its manpower, artillery and military equipment along the entire length of the line of contact which allows to suppose about the preparation of a new possible adventurism by Baku.

The international community, first of all the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, must make respective efforts aimed at sobering up Baku, withdrawing the Azerbaijani military equipment, artillery and armed forces from the frontline and steadily implementing the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements.

We remain convinced that there is no alternative to the peaceful negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Use of force can led to unpredictable consequences for the entire region.

Azerbaijan should not have illusions that in the circumstances of inner-political developments in Armenia it can conduct an encroachment against Artsakh and implement its aggressive plans. The Armenian people are united in the defense of Nagorno Karabakh and will not allow any encroachment against Artsakh.

Like before, today as well Armenia steadily stands with Artsakh and is determined to ensure its security”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan