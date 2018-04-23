Henrikh Mkhitaryan calls for peaceful solution of Armenia unrest

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal, has weighed in on the ongoing developments in Armenia.

“I am the son of my nation and I am very proud to be. The life of every single Armenian means more than everything to me. I therefore ask and call on everybody to show their intelligence and solve the situation in a peaceful way. My compatriots, I’m with you,” Mkhitaryan said on Facebook.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan