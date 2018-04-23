Former officers spread fake news by wearing uniforms, police say

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Police have issued a notification saying that several former officers, who have been dismissed many years ago, are spreading disinformation on social media by posting photos wearing their former uniforms and making false statements, pretending to be in-service officers.

“We call on our citizens not to mislead the public by spreading disinformation”, police said.

Police also urged news media to clarify information before publishing news, and in the given case to closely observe the accounts of those individuals – which will prove that they have been dismissed from service many years ago.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan