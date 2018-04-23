Foreign Ambassadors highlight more than moderate approach of Armenian law enforcement agencies towards rally participants – foreign minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian says a number of Ambassadors accredited in Armenia during the previous meetings with him assessed the actions of the Armenian law enforcement agencies towards the rally participants as proportionate and more than moderate, reports Armenpress.

Nalbandian told foreign reporters on April 23 that he also had separate meetings with a number of foreign Ambassadors.

“I have worked as a diplomat in several countries and I know what is the approach there in regards to holding free rallies within the law, and how the leadership and the law enforcement agencies react to them. I assure you that both during the separate meetings and the general meeting with Ambassadors convened by us, a number of Ambassadors, commenting on what we presented, assessed the proportionate and more than moderate approaches used by the law enforcement agencies”, Nalbandian said. The minister emphasized that such assessment has been voiced by several Ambassadors and no one from them said the opposite.

He reminded that over the past 10 days the Police only made nearly 40 statements which mentioned the violations of the Law on holding rallies.

“In addition to rally participants, there are other citizens as well, and their rights should also be respected. I don’t think that in any country it would be permissible to restrict the movement of the people who do not want to take part in the protests. I don’t think that in any country it would be permissible to enter schools and insult teachers before the children: how these teachers are going to teach the school-children later?”, FM Nalbandian said.

The minister also added that the rallies hinder the normal work of not only the state and other structures, but also that of the foreign representations accredited in Armenia.

“We have received numerous complaints from the Embassies according to which their right to free movement has been restricted. The same happened to our diplomatic representations abroad. Of course, our citizens have the right to express their opinion on the recent developments in Armenia, this is normal, but to enter the diplomatic representations, hinder their normal activity, put the diplomats in quite an uncomfortable, discrediting situation by our different statements, post it in the internet, in my opinion, is not a manifestation of democracy or patriotism”, the FM said.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan