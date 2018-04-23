Police ready to ensure normal course of youth rally in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Police commented on the rallies organized by youth in Yerevan since morning of April 23, expressing hope that they will receive a respective mutual understanding by the youth, and the rally participants will not take actions on deliberately blocking the whole traffic, the Police told Armenpress.

The statement says:

“At the moment rallies are being held in Yerevan the participants of which are mainly young people.

The Police express readiness to ensure the normal course of the rallies and organization of the traffic in accordance with it.

The Police expect to receive a necessary mutual understanding from the youth, that they will not take actions on deliberately blocking the whole traffic and will not allow cases of open disobedience to police officers”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan