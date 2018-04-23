PM’s March 1 remark was no threat, defense minister says

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s remark about March 1 during the meeting with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday cannot whatsoever be viewed as a threat, and cannot be a threat, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan [no relation to Serzh Sargsyan] said at a press briefing on Monday.

“It is viewed as a warning that any such situation can lead to tension and escalation, which no one needs. I believe that the fact of negotiations itself, despite all formats which were clearly aimed for the negotiations not to be held – ranging from holding it before media, in the Marriott hotel, whereas there are appropriate state structures, buildings etc. But the fact that the meeting took place, this itself shows the Prime Minister’s and the government’s intention for dialogue,” the defense minister said.

Asked by a reporter if the military’s involvement is possible for suppressing the disobedience wave, the defense minister cited the legal regulations and laws, saying :”You and our society must be certain that our legislation very clearly regulates the limit where and how the armed forces can be involved in such situations. This is possible only in case of a state of emergency and only for implementing individual clear functions, as an additional way of enforcement, but not physical, rather force which is necessary for maintaining the conditions of the appropriate [state of emergency] regime”.

The minister emphasized that he and all countrymen expect that no need for a state of emergency will exist.

“Let’s hope we won’t need it for many years in our country. But that’s what legislation is written for, it is written when everything is calm, in order to have appropriate procedures in relevant situations,” he said.

March 1 is a colloquial term referring to the 2008 post electoral developments in Armenia, when mass protests turned violent and claimed 10 lives. Nikol Pashinyan was declared wanted. After a year in hiding, Pashinyan turned himself in and was subsequently imprisoned for his role in the 2008 deadly unrest. He was released after serving roughly two years behind bars.

During the Saturday meeting with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan made a remark that Pashinyan “didn’t learn lessons from March 1”.