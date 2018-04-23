Defense Minister slams opposition’s involvement of minors as ‘red line’, cites safety and moral concerns

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The involvement of school children and minors in demonstrations and rallies is a red line, defense minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan told a press briefing Monday.

The defense minister was commenting on the ongoing protests in Armenia when on numerous instances minors and school kids have been brought in by opposition figures to participate in rallies and even speak before crowds.

“I really think that the involvement of school children and minors in this process is a red line, they must be differentiated from [university] students. I see several problems in the involvement of children. First is safety. The rallies and marches are being held in the streets, often it is made by disrupting traffic through forced blockings etc. I also pray every second in my mind that someone doesn’t give in to nerves and push the accelerator instead of the breaks. Unfortunately this is a possibility in a situation like this,” Vigen Sargsyan said.

“The second problem is on the level of ideology and morals. These days we often see how children are put before cameras on the stage, and they [crowd] accept with great excitement how the child attempts to draw similarities between the current rally leaders and Monte Melkonyan [referring to a recent case when a minor was seen speaking at a rally and likening Pashinyan to Armenian national hero Monte Melkonyan]. He neither knows Monte, nor can he assess the [opposition] leader. Or when he [child] addresses police with calls, using [slang terms]. This doesn’t bring honor, I say again involving children in this process is a red line”, he said.

Street demonstrations and protests began in Yerevan 11 days ago, days before Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan was elected by Members of Parliament to serve as Prime Minister. The historic vote – first time that a PM was elected by parliament in Armenia – took place April 17.

Earlier on April 9, the country shifted to a parliamentary system of administration. On the same day, President Armen Sarkissian took office.

Opposition protests began in the Armenian capital in the form of sit-ins, marches and demonstrations.

Led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, the lawmaker from the parliamentary Yelk faction which has only 9 seats in the 105-seat Armenian Parliament, the protesters launched a campaign of civil disobedience.

Demonstrations began to grow citywide, and protesters started blocking busy streets.

On April 14, the crowd sporadically charged onto the Public Radio HQ in Yerevan, breaching into the building and demanding airtime. The demand was refused and the crowd subsequently left. Protesters even intruded into educational institutions, calling for student strikes.

In the following days opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters to paralyze the functioning of the government by blocking not only streets and major intersections, but also governmental facilities and ministries. Protesters were seen deflating the tires of official vehicles outside ministry headquarters.

Police numerously called on the protesters to maintain public order and adhere to the law.

At one point protesters had even blocked the official vehicle of the country’s defense minister, while he was on-duty.

Many were detained in the course of events as mass public disturbances were reported.

The demonstrators would gather every evening in the Republic Square of Yerevan, where Nikol Pashinyan would address his supporters, calling for renewed demonstrations.

On April 16, a brief clash erupted between riot police and the protesters in Baghramyan Avenue – which houses major governmental buildings. Nikol Pashinyan suffered a minor injury to his hand after contacting a barbed wire. Several people were hospitalized, including three police officers.

Police declared they are entitled to disperse the rally under the Constitution, because the demonstrations are causing public disturbances and restricting the fundamental rights of others, namely the freedom of movement, and also endangering public safety.

The protesters failed to comply with police orders and resumed demonstrations.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian called on MP Nikol Pashinyan to immediately begin discussions around negotiations table to avoid further escalation.

On April 21, Pashinyan reacted to the President’s call, offering to meet in their main rally site – the Republic Square. The President accepted the offer and was seen approaching the heavily overcrowded square shortly afterwards. President Sarkissian walked through hundreds ot protesters, surrounded by few bodyguards, and began talking with the MP. Although the meeting was broadcast by media, the conversation wasn’t heard because no microphones were allowed near. At one point the President took off his tie, seemingly signaling that it is an informal meeting. The meeting lasted around 10-15 minutes, and the President left the area, waiving and greeting the people. The President then met with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

Shortly afterwards, it was reported that the Prime Minister and the opposition leader will meet the next day, April 22, in the Marriott Hotel in Republic Square.

The highly anticipated meeting took place 10:00 Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan arrived wearing a suit without a tie, while MP Nikol Pashinyan was wearing a camouflage t-shirt and a hat. The tense meeting lasted only 3 minutes, as the lawmaker said he will only discuss the resignation of the Prime Minister, to which Sargsyan responded by slamming it as “blackmailing the state”. The Prime Minister told the lawmaker that if he and his followers to don’t return to a legal framework the entire responsibility will fall Pashinyan.

After the meeting the opposition leader once again went out on the streets, calling for marches and demonstrations.

A few hours later, police dispersed a rally in the city’s Erebuni district, and three initiators of the rally, the opposition leader himself, and two other lawmakers - Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Michaelyan were detained.

“All actions of the initiators of the rally are illegal after the decision of the police to cease the demonstrations, and all participants of the rally are obliged to leave the location of the rally”, police said.

After a couple of hours the Prosecutor General’s Office said that the three lawmakers have been placed under arrest under Article 96, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution within the framework of an ongoing criminal case with the purpose of preventing crime and in direct suspicion of deliberately organizing and holding illegal rallies.

“MP Nikol Pashinyan, MP Ararat Mirzoyan and MP Sasun Michaelyan have numerously called on their followers to block city streets, block entrances of governmental buildings, breach into governmental buildings and paralyze the functioning of these buildings.

Their followers implemented the unlawful calls and blocked numerous streets and avenues, blocked the entries of state, self-governing body buildings, as well as private organizations, obstructed the normal functioning of these buildings and agencies, committed violence against police officers and others – leading to disproportionate restriction of the rights of other citizens and public interest.

As required by the Constitution, the Speaker of Parliament has been immediately notified on the arrest of the lawmakers”, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

The crowd did not disperse, and pocket demonstrations were reported citywide.

Later in the day, hundreds of protesters gathered in the Republic Square again.

