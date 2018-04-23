Armenian community representatives to hold march in Prague on 103rd anniversary of Genocide April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian community of the Czech Republic will hold a march on April 24 in Prague on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Hakob Asatryan – editor-in-chief of Orer (Days) Armenian European magazine, told Armenpress.

“The main emphasis will be the demand, the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Turkey, as well as the gratitude to the lower house of the Czech Parliament – the Chamber of Deputies, which has already acknowledged the Armenian Genocide”, he said.

The April 24 commemorative events will launch in the evening: the march participants will lay flowers at the cross-stone in Prague in memory of the Genocide victims. Thereafter, the people will march to the Holy Spirit Church where a ceremony will be held, remarks will be delivered.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan