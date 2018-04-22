First Deputy PM is confident law enforcement agencies will present legal grounds for arrest of MPs

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. First deputy prime minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is confident that there are legal grounds for the arrest of MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikayelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenpress reports.

“I am confident that our law enforcement agencies will justify, and there are legal grounds”, Karapetyan told reporters on April 22.

He also expressed wish to talk about the issues that exist and concern him. “I would like very much to express my attitude. Look, we had elections. Whether they are good, ideal or not, but no wave happened after the elections. I am confident that they are not ideal elections, and there is no country in the world where everyone is satisfied from the elections. And there are some circles who can be dissatisfied from the elections. So what does it mean? That we have to regularly revise the elections? By this we will constantly be in a situation that we will not be engaged in the country’s construction and building. Let’s theoretically imagine snap elections, there is a mass which is dissatisfied from the election results, they again demand elections, whether we will get of this situation or not? We have a certain political culture – most of us are dissatisfied. Many of us are dissatisfied from the elites, the elites in all parties. And we in our home should understand that we have what we have and must gradually move towards the situation we seek for”, he said.

He said “we live in a country where it would be impossible to give 100% votes to someone. “There will be forces who will be dissatisfied. And they are honest, patriotic people wishing the prosperity and development of the country. And so what to do? What is the sign by which we can say that now the society must be satisfied. It is the election. And now the election took place. We have created a platform for regular talks. If we have problems in this platform, if the representativeness of parties is not enough, let’s talk about this so that we can regularly talk about this, rather than go from elections to election with full of problems. Can we constantly revise our adopted decisions, our elections and say I don’t like it? Moreover, we need to form another culture – the culture to listen to each other”, Karapetyan said, adding that there are many citizens who are dissatisfied with this situation, are being hospitalized and are unable to take their kids to kindergartens. “We should form that culture eventually. How long we can live in this way and demand a sterile situation when our society has numerous problems?”, he noted.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan