First Deputy PM highlights national security threat amid ongoing unrest as Azerbaijan is mobilizing military in Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan says it was expected that the enemies of Armenia will be happy over the existing situation in the country.

Karapetyan was commenting on a footage of the Artsakh military which showed Azerbaijani mobilizations of manpower and equipment along the line of contact.

Asked at a press briefing on possible developments in Artsakh, Karapetyan said: “I think it is predictable for everyone that our enemies are glad over this, moreover, we must not rule out that our external [enemies] can increase from this situation, when we will be focused on solving our domestic issues. Everyone, who is carrying out certain steps today, must always have this risk. I understand that leaders are always bold people, but boldness doesn’t imply, you know what – machismo , we must fully understand what threats exist. Will it be good if we start having problems in Karabakh?”

Karapetyan also added that an international media coverage even ended a report the following way – “After all this is Armenia”.

“Do we like it when everyone is treating our country as if such situations are regularly likely here? Look, I don’t have any right in any case to accuse our citizens for their different views and that they want to [express] their views and voice them, but I am asking everyone for a culture to be formed on convincing, presenting this view. You can’t [express] your view by forcing others, disrupting the daily life of others, by imposing a regime. It’s not black and white, you understand? Where will this lead to?”

Azerbaijan began heavy ceasefire violations since Saturday afternoon in the Artsakh line of contact. Azerbaijani forces are using various caliber weapons in the violations, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

The defense ministry of Artsakh released footage showing Azerbaijani manpower and military equipment movements and accumulations in the line of contact.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan