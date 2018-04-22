‘Peaceful resolution requires meaningful political dialogue in good faith’ – USA on Armenia unrest

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Armenia released a statement on the ongoing unrest in Yerevan as the demonstrations entered a 10th day.

“The U.S. Embassy in Armenia strongly encourages police and protesters to adhere to peaceful, legal means for freedom of assembly as provided for by the Armenian constitution.

We urge the government to show restraint to allow for peaceful protest and we urge those exercising their freedom of assembly to do so responsibly, to avoid violence, and to prevent an escalation of tensions.

We are concerned over reports of violence against journalists and demonstrators; we emphasize the need for those responsible for violence against police or demonstrators to be held accountable under the law. A peaceful resolution requires meaningful political dialogue in good faith”,

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan