URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Artsakh has released footage showing Azerbaijani manpower and military equipment movements and accumulations in the line of contact.

The defense ministry of Artsakh also addressed a disinformation which was spread by the Azerbaijani defense ministry. The Azeri defense ministry had claimed that an earlier statement of the defense ministry of Artsakh on heavy ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan is false.

Artsakh’s defense ministry said the disinformation and propaganda style of Azerbaijan was fully predictable and is typical of Baku’s military-political strategy.

The defense ministry of Artsakh debunked the accusations and released a video proving that Azerbaijani forces are indeed mobilizing equipment and manpower in the line of contact.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan