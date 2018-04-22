AGBU calls on all sides of ongoing events in Armenia to engage in meaningful dialogue

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Given the significant internal and external challenges Armenia is confronting, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) calls upon concerned parties to engage in meaningful dialogue to openly discuss the issues of concern to all Armenians, and to constructively work toward developing solutions, the AGBU told Armenpress.

The statement reads: “The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), like all Armenians around the globe, has been following the ongoing developments and demonstrations across Armenia. The diaspora is watching these events with deep concern. We support citizens’ right to free speech and peaceful assembly; these values are core to democracy and to the building of democratic nations. While it is troubling to see the level of discontent, we are encouraged by the degree of engagement, especially among our nation’s younger citizens.

Armenia is going through the process of shifting from a presidential to a parliamentary republic, a system that is intended to give the citizens of Armenia greater opportunity to participate in the decision-making process of their country. Given the significant internal and external challenges Armenia is confronting, AGBU calls upon concerned parties to engage in meaningful dialogue to openly discuss the issues of concern to all Armenians, and to constructively work toward developing solutions. Only by working together will we overcome these challenges facing our nation”.

Established in 1906, AGBU (www.agbu.org) is the world's largest non-profit Armenian organization. Headquartered in New York City, AGBU preserves and promotes the Armenian identity and heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs, annually touching the lives of some 500,000 Armenians around the world.

Earlier a number of patriotic unions, such as Nig-Aparan, Sasun-Taron, as well as the Democratic Party of Armenia, issued statements expressing concern over the current situation in Armenia. They made calls for refraining from unlawful actions, not to undermine the process of the country’s normal life and to demonstrate restraint.

