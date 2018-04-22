We will use all tools of lawful state enforcement – Police warn illegal demonstrators

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Amid the ongoing protests, police released a statement saying they fully control the situation in the country. Police said they have all forces and measures to prevent or thwart any encroachment threatening Armenia’s Constitutional Order.

“Supporters of the illegal rally continue calling for actions which threaten public safety, which proves that organized actions for committing crimes threatening the legality and legal order of Armenia are continuing.

Once again we issue a warning, that police are fully controlling the situation in the country, police have all forces and measures to prevent or thwart any encroachment threatening the constitutional order of Armenia.

With this purpose, police will fully use all tools of lawful state enforcement”, the statement says.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan