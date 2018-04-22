Reporter injured as police use stun grenades in Yerevan protest
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. A reporter of Public Radio of Armenia, Ms. Liana Yeghiazaryan, has been injured when police began dispersing an opposition rally in Yerevan.
The reporter was able to reach the Public Radio headquarters by herself, where an ambulance was called in.
ARMENPRESS learned that the reporter is currently being examined by doctors in a hospital to see whether or not she suffered fragment injuries when police used a stun grenade.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:24 We will use all tools of lawful state enforcement – Police warn illegal demonstrators
- 16:20 Reporter claims to have been attacked, tazed as protests turn chaotic in Yerevan
- 15:50 Armenian Blockchain Forum attended by nearly 600 IT specialists from 20 countries
- 15:04 Opposition leader presented Sarkissian conversation inaccurately, President’s Office says
- 14:52 URGENT: Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, two other lawmakers arrested
- 14:50 EU Delegation, member states call for urgent negotiated solution in Yerevan protests
- 14:41 Reporter injured as police use stun grenades in Yerevan protest
- 14:21 Azerbaijan views inner-Armenian developments as factor to unleash new military adventurism – Defense Ministry’s Board issues statement
- 14:15 Armenian Church steps in amid growing unrest, clergymen take to the streets to prevent clashes
- 14:14 Opposition MP Pashinyan came to meeting with PM Sargsyan with refusal agenda: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov calls for dialogue
- 13:49 YPD officers attempt to avoid escalation, call on protesters to maintain law and order
- 13:31 Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, President of Artsakh discuss ongoing Yerevan events
- 13:28 LIVE UPDATES: Yerevan unrest enters 10th day
- 12:38 Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
- 12:33 Opposition leader, two MPs removed from rally site by force after failing to comply with lawful demands - YPD
- 12:24 ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:17 Justice ministry notifies demonstrators on criminal liability for failing to cease illegal rally
- 12:06 Pashinyan had destructive stance from the very beginning - First Deputy PM weighs in
- 12:02 YPD begins dispersing rally, opposition leader removed by cops
- 11:56 President Sarkissian, Artsakh’s President hold meeting, discuss ongoing Yerevan events
- 11:54 Police to lawfully disperse rally if demonstrators fail to voluntarily cease - YPD
- 11:25 Opposition MP Edmon Marukyan pleads for another Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting amid growing unrest
- 10:26 Sargsyan walks out on opposition MP in live broadcast meeting, slams for blackmailing state
- 10:08 Highly anticipated PM Sargsyan – Opposition MP Pashinyan meeting kicks off
- 04.21-23:49 PM Serzh Sargsyan, opposition leader expected to meet one-on-one at main rally site
- 04.21-21:47 President meets PM Sargsyan after brief talk with opposition leader
- 04.21-21:37 Charles Aznavour weighs in on Armenia unrest, calls for dialogue
- 04.21-19:48 Artsakh’s parliamentary political parties call for dialogue in Armenia protests
- 04.21-19:02 Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
- 04.21-18:55 Azerbaijan launches heavy ceasefire violations in Artsakh
- 04.21-18:42 Opposition leader reacts to President’s call for dialogue, offers to meet in heavily overcrowded central square of Yerevan
- 04.21-18:31 Armenia’s foreign minister discusses ongoing rallies with diplomatic corps
- 04.21-17:54 WATCH: Armenian SWAT teams storm terror-plotting syndicate’s compound
- 04.21-17:32 Armenian president offers opposition leader to meet amid unrest
- 04.21-17:27 EU’s Tusk, Juncker congratulate Serzh Sargsyan on election as Prime Minister of Armenia
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2832 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 2388 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:56, 04.17.2018
Viewed 1550 times Asian Stocks - 17-04-18
10:00, 04.20.2018
Viewed 1357 times First ever official Bentley dealership in Armenia inaugurated in Yerevan
17:47, 04.17.2018
Viewed 1180 times President of Armenia officially appoints Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister following election