Reporter injured as police use stun grenades in Yerevan protest

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. A reporter of Public Radio of Armenia, Ms. Liana Yeghiazaryan, has been injured when police began dispersing an opposition rally in Yerevan.

The reporter was able to reach the Public Radio headquarters by herself, where an ambulance was called in.

ARMENPRESS learned that the reporter is currently being examined by doctors in a hospital to see whether or not she suffered fragment injuries when police used a stun grenade.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan