Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, President of Artsakh discuss ongoing Yerevan events

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 22 visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin where he met with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the church-state relations and Artsakh’s spiritual life were discussed.

President Sahakyan attached importance to the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in strengthening the Armenian independent statehood and Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

They also touched upon the ongoing rallies in Yerevan. Both highlighted the need to maintain inner-political stability in the country and solve all problematic issues within the law and through dialogue.

