LIVE UPDATES: Yerevan unrest enters 10th day

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. As the meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan gave no apparent results earlier Sunday morning, the ongoing protests entered the 10th day.

After the meeting Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters to continue civil disobedience “peacefully” and said that another rally will take place at 19:00 in Yerevan’s Republic Square.

14:52 – MP Nikol Pashinyan, MP Ararat Mirzoyan and MP Sasun Michaelyan are placed under arrest, Prosecutor General’s Office said.

13:52 – 49 people detained by YPD as of 13:00

13:49 – Police use loudspeakers to notify citizens on Article 33 of the law on freedom of assembly.

13:35 – Police addresses on-duty reporters to maintain appropriate distance from locations of the ongoing demonstrations.

13:05 – Priests of the Armenian Church begin walking in front of a march in Arshakunyats Avenue in an attempt to avoid a clash with police

12:52 – Five people are hospitalized from Artsakh Avenue of Yerevan for minor injuries.

12:02 – Police disperse rally in Erebuni district. Stun grenades are used. MP Pashinyan, MP Ararat Mirzoyan and MP Sasun Michaelyan are taken away by officers.

11:54 – Police release statement demanding demonstrators to cease illegal actions, otherwise YPD will begin dispersing the protests.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan