Justice ministry notifies demonstrators on criminal liability for failing to cease illegal rally

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Amid ongoing protests, the justice ministry released a notification on legal regulations for citizens.

The ministry reminded that failure to comply with the law enforcement’s demands on ceasing the rally will result in criminal liability.

The ministry said that the initiators of the rally are misleading their followers by citing partial regulations of the law on freedom of assembly.

“Even if the rally is held without prior notification and is peaceful in nature, police must assist the rally, but this doesn’t mean that participants and initiators of the rally are relieved from responsibilities under the law. Regardless of the fact if a rally is held with notification or without, as well as regardless of the peaceful nature, if the rally is restricting the fundamental rights of others or public interests (blocking streets, restricting entry or exit of buildings or other areas, disturbing the peace at nighttime, as well as proximity of rallies to official buildings which threatens the normal functioning), police are entitled to cease the rally. If the demonstrations fail to be ceased within a reasonable period of time after being notified, police are entitled to disperse the rally”, the justice ministry said.

Yerevan police removed opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and MP Sasun Michaelyan from a rally site in Yerevan’s Erebuni district after the demonstrators failed to comply with the YPD’s demand to cease the rally.

Pashinyan and his crowd marched to the district after the lawmaker met with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan earlier in the morning. The meeting didn’t give any result.

Earlier police had released a statement, saying they are entitled to disperse the rally because the demonstrators are violating public order and endangering public safety.

As the ongoing rallies entered the 10th day, police announced to demonstrators that in case of failing to voluntarily cease the rally, law enforcement agencies will disperse it as required by law.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan