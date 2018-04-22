Police to lawfully disperse rally if demonstrators fail to voluntarily cease - YPD

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. As the ongoing rallies entered the 10th day, police announced to demonstrators that in case of failing to voluntarily cease the rally, law enforcement agencies will disperse it as required by law. Police said they will act only if the rally hasn't been ceased within a reasonable period of time.

Yerevan police (YPD) mentioned that opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, the lead figure behind the rallies, has failed to notify law enforcement agencies about the rallies since April 19, which is a violation of law.

Police also said the demonstrators are regularly violating the law on freedom of assembly, namely by failing to notify authorities about the location, expected number of participants, march routes and have obstructed the freedom of movement of others.

Police said the demonstrators have used offensive language to insult or threaten other citizens for not joining the rallies.

“This type of conducts which is inseminating hatred and intolerance has led to clashes between citizens, violence, endangering public order”, police said.

Police cited Article 44, Paragraph 5 of the Constitutional, whereby in such cases they are entitled to restrict the freedom of assembly.

Police demanded opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan and other initiators of the rallies to immediately cease the demonstrations and notify their followers on the decision.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan