PM Serzh Sargsyan, opposition leader expected to meet one-on-one at main rally site

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the ongoing opposition demonstrations in Armenia, is expected to meet with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan Sunday morning in the Marriott Hotel. The hotel is located in Yerevan’s Republic Square, the main rally site of the protesters. The meeting will take place 10:00, according to the opposition leader.

The opposition lawmaker announced the upcoming meeting after the rally in the same square Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had called for dialogue, and the MP reacted by offering the president to meet in the Republic Square, full of demonstrators. Surprisingly, the President agreed and arrived shortly.

President Sarkissian was seen walking down Abovyan Street with few bodyguards as he entered the heavily overcrowded square in downtown Yerevan.

The informal meeting lasted roughly 20 minutes. Although the meeting was caught on tape by reporters, the conversation wasn’t heard.

The President then walked out of the square, waiving to the people.

Later in the evening media reports emerged about an upcoming meeting between MP Pashinyan and PM Sargsyan.

Many have been detained during 9 days of protests in Yerevan.

Police have numerously called on the protesters to adhere to the law and maintain public order. However, sporadic incidents, including clashes and brawls, have been reported.

