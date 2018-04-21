President meets PM Sargsyan after brief talk with opposition leader

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. After meeting with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan in the crowded Republic Square in Yerevan, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, the PM's office confirmed. Amid the ongoing demonstrations in Armenia, President Sarkissian had called for dialogue, to which the opposition leader responsed by offering the President to meet in the central square of the city, which was full of protesters. The President agreed and walked through the hundreds of demonstrators and held a brief conversation with MP Pashinyan.