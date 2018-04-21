Charles Aznavour weighs in on Armenia unrest, calls for dialogue

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. As many prominent figures have expressed concern about the ongoing demonstrations in Armenia, acclaimed singer Charles Aznavour has also reacted to the developments by releasing a statement.

The statement was released in French and Armenian via the artist’s social media account.

Aznavour also serves as Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland and holds the title of National Hero of Armenia.

“Even if I am away on duty, my heart is always in Armenia. I am very concerned and worried over the situation in Armenia. I call on all parties to gather around a discussion table for finding any solution and avoiding any kind of violence. Everyone must compromise, in order to maintain the nation’s unity, by staying committed to the humanitarian and democratic values, which are so important for us.

My greatest desire is that the Armenian youth find their place and be accomplished in a developed and peaceful Armenia”, Aznavour said.

Many have called for dialogue amid the ongoing unrest in Armenia.

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I earlier arrived to Armenia on a short visit and met with President Armen Sarkissian. Catholicos of All Armenian Garegin II was also present at the meeting. The Catholicoi expressed concern and called for dialogue. Both spiritual leaders later met with PM Serzh Sargsyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan