LIVE UPDATES: Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has arrived to Yerevan’s Republic Square to meet with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

The President went to the heavily overcrowded central square on foot from Abovyan Street.

“I am going to the square to meet Nikol Pashinyan”, he told reported.

Earlier Pashinyan said he is willing to meet the president in the Republic Square to negotiate.

19:09 - President Sarkissian and MP Nikol Pashinyan negotiate. Reporters are unable to hear the conversation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan