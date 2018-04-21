Azerbaijan launches heavy ceasefire violations in Artsakh
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan began heavy ceasefire violations since Saturday afternoon in the Artsakh line of contact. Azerbaijani forces are using various caliber weapons in the violations, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.
In addition to ceasefire violations, active movements of manpower and equipment is observed in various sections of the line of contact.
The Defense Army are closely flowing the actions of the Azerbaijani military.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
