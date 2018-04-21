Opposition leader reacts to President’s call for dialogue, offers to meet in heavily overcrowded central square of Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the ongoing demonstrations in Yerevan, has responded to President Armen Sarkissian’s call for dialogue by inviting the president to meet in the Republic Square, which is currently overcrowded by protesters.

“Armen Sarkissian has expressed willingness to meet me. I am waiting for him in Republic Square for the meeting,” the lawmaker told reporters, adding that he is ready to meet the president in the presence of the people.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian called for dialogue earlier on April 21 and offered the opposition leader to meet for negotiations.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan urged the MP to begin dialogue, which the lawmaker rejected.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan