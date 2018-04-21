Armenia’s foreign minister discusses ongoing rallies with diplomatic corps

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on April 21 with foreign Ambassadors stationed in Armenia, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting, the FM said: “As Ambassadors accredited here, you are aware that for already a week marches and demonstrations are taking place. You are well aware that holding peaceful assemblies in Armenia is not only guaranteed by law, but also duly ensured.

It is clear, that the actions of the law enforcement these days haven’t just been appropriate, but in many cases also even more than restrained. The professional, appropriate actions of the police in line with international standards for maintaining public order are also a result of many years of cooperation with OSCE, other institutions and partner countries”.

FM Nalbandian stressed that as it is emphasized in numerous statements of the police, organizers of the demonstrations and marches have made numerous violations of the law, and first of all have violated the law on freedom of assembly itself, which has led to anarchic manifestations – by endangering public order, safety and rights of citizens.

The minister emphasized that the right of free movement of citizens has been obstructed, attempts have been made to breach into educational institutions, state agencies and other structures to obstruct normal operations, public and private property has been damaged etc.

Edward Nalbandian highlighted Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s April 21 statement on calling for dialogue.

Vardan Poghosyan, head of the expert group of legal reforms in Armenia, was also in attendance. Poghosyan presented the provisions of the law on freedom of assembly, stressing the violations of the initiators of the demonstration and the resulting dangers of disrupting public order.

In response to FM Nalbandian’s speech, several foreign Ambassadors underscored that they agree with the foreign minister on the government’s steps for duly ensuring the freedom of assembly and the professional and proportional actions of the law enforcement, stressing the significance of maintaining the peaceful nature of the rallies and political dialogue.

The foreign minister then answered to numerous questions of the Ambassadors, exchanging ideas.

At the end of the meeting, FM Nalbandian reaffirmed that respect for fundamental freedoms, strengthening of democratic institutions, freedom of speech and assembly are valuable and irreversible achievements of Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan