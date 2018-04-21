EU’s Tusk, Juncker congratulate Serzh Sargsyan on election as Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Mr. Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Mr. Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on being elected to office, the PM’s office told ARMENPRESS.

“Excellency,



We would like to congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. Relations between the European Union and Armenia have been strengthened with the signature of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on 24 November 2017 and of the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities of last February.



We look forward to continued cooperation with you in your new position, particularly on the implementation of the new Agreement, including with a view to further consolidating democracy, strengthening rule of law and protecting human rights. In this context, we trust that Armenian authorities will do everything to respect the right of citizens to exercise freedom of assembly in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the law.



Finally, we count on your continued positive engagement within the Eastern Partnership and for our joint efforts to promote security, stability, democracy and prosperity of Armenia and of the broader region”, Mr. Tusk and Mr. Juncker said in a joint letter.

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan was elected by Members of Parliament to serve as Prime Minister on April 17, a historic vote marking the first time that a Prime Minister is being elected by lawmakers.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan