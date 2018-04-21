Scores detained in Yerevan rally

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. 93 protesters of opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters have been detained as of 16:00 on Saturday amid ongoing demonstrations in Yerevan, police told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier on April 19, police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan said law enforcement agencies will continue lawfully detaining protesters who violate public order.

As the ongoing demonstrations entered the 9th day, the opposition crowd resumed citywide demonstrations in Yerevan.

Protesters are carrying out street-blocking actions, causing traffic congestions.

The Yerevan Police Department (YPD) has called on the opposition crowd to refrain from illegal actions and to maintain public order.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan