RFE/RL reporter attack info forwarded to investigative committee for proceedings
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENRESS. The Prosecution has forwarded media reports about the attack on a RFE/RL reporter to the Investigative Committee for launching proceedings, the prosecution said.
A reporter of RFE/RL’s Armenia service was attacked on Saturday in Artashat, a town 30km southeast of Yerevan.
The reporter, Arus Hakobyan, was broadcasting live when a plain-clothed man attacked her, punching Hakobyan in the face and attempting to grab the camera.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:32 Armenian president offers opposition leader to meet amid unrest
- 17:27 EU’s Tusk, Juncker congratulate Serzh Sargsyan on election as Prime Minister of Armenia
- 17:15 Scores detained in Yerevan rally
- 16:56 RFE/RL reporter attack info forwarded to investigative committee for proceedings
- 16:49 PM Sargsyan responds to open letter of several LUYS Foundation graduates
- 16:42 Unions, organizations join PM’s call for dialogue amid unrest
- 16:37 Situation escalates in downtown Yerevan as demonstrators continue street-blocking campaign
- 16:12 Road-blocking protest turns violent as SUV gets stoned in Yerevan
- 15:58 Political Science Association of Armenia calls for negotiations in ongoing demonstrations
- 15:55 RFE/RL reporter attacked in Armenian town
- 15:44 Demonstration in downtown Yerevan turns chaotic
- 14:37 Aliyev’s assistant named Prime Minister of Azerbaijan
- 14:23 Armenia national security service prevents major terror plot
- 14:06 President of Artsakh weighs in on Armenia protests, calls for dialogue
- 14:00 ARF welcomes PM Sargsyan’s call for dialogue as Yerevan protests rage
- 13:56 43 detained in 2 hours of Saturday protests
- 13:46 Failure to comply with lawful police demand will lead to criminal liability – justice ministry
- 13:18 Azerbaijan fires 2500+ rounds in Artsakh ceasefire violations during past week
- 13:15 Fake social media account used to spread disinformation involving chess federation
- 13:12 Opposition leader rejects PM Sargsyan’s call for dialogue, demands resignation
- 12:50 Ombudsman calls for peaceful settlement of ongoing unrest
- 12:47 Defense Ministry calls on demonstrators to stay away from headquarters
- 12:32 Police rule to cease Yerevan rally, formal notification given to opposition MP by deputy Police Chief
- 12:23 SOAD’s Serj Tankian speaks out on possible visit to Armenia amid demonstrations
- 12:17 PM Serzh Sargsyan calls on opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan for immediate political dialogue and negotiations
- 12:09 Yerevan Police Department issues warning to demonstrators
- 11:48 All Friday detainees released, Yerevan police say
- 11:35 Yerevan unrest continues as demonstrators begin new march
- 11:14 European Stocks - 20-04-18
- 11:13 US stocks down - 20-04-18
- 11:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-18
- 11:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-04-18
- 11:10 Oil Prices - 20-04-18
- 10:28 Rainy weekend expected in Armenia
- 04.20-23:08 We asses inadmissible all the steps that can be harmful for the country - members of Armenia’s Chess team support Serzh Sargsyan
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2746 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:17, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1648 times Developments after missile strikes on Syria to move to political, information field – expert on Arabic studies
15:02, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1533 times Firing missile strikes on Syrian targets is provocation, aggression against the region – expert on Arabic studies
13:13, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1446 times Turkey’s Incirlik base not used during missile strikes on Syria
11:43, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1394 times Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, dies aged 86