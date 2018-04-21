RFE/RL reporter attack info forwarded to investigative committee for proceedings

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENRESS. The Prosecution has forwarded media reports about the attack on a RFE/RL reporter to the Investigative Committee for launching proceedings, the prosecution said.

A reporter of RFE/RL’s Armenia service was attacked on Saturday in Artashat, a town 30km southeast of Yerevan.

The reporter, Arus Hakobyan, was broadcasting live when a plain-clothed man attacked her, punching Hakobyan in the face and attempting to grab the camera.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan