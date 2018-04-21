Unions, organizations join PM’s call for dialogue amid unrest

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Numerous unions and institutions have joined Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s call for dialogue amid the ongoing opposition demonstrations in Armenia.

Nig-Aparan Union of Countrymen released a statement urging dialogue in the protests. “On the eve of the Armenian Genocide commemoration day, we call on all stakeholder parties of the political process to discuss all issues of concern through dialogue, dialogue cannot have an alternative”, the union said.

A similar call was made by the Rule of Law party.

The Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers also released a statement calling on the disputing parties to immediately launch negotiations without any preconditions.

The Christian-Democratic Union issued a similar statement.

The Javakhk Compatriotic Union also expressed concern about the ongoing developments in the country. “Today, more than ever, our country needs peace and stability”, the union said in part.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan urged opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan to start negotiations and begin dialogue, but the lawmaker rejected the offer.

The rallies are led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who has called on his supporters to launch civil disobedience.





English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan