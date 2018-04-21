Situation escalates in downtown Yerevan as demonstrators continue street-blocking campaign

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The situation is quite tense for a lengthy period of time now in Mashtots Avenue, the central avenue of Yerevan.

Protesters and drivers have blocked the Mashtots Ave. – Tumanyan Str. intersection.

A female driver, who identified herself as Silva, parked her vehicle in the middle of the intersection and refused to remove the car. After numerous demands to leave, police were forced to push the vehicle, which resulted in a damaged rear license plate. The driver was eventually detained.

Police officers are attempting to restore traffic at the intersection but drivers persistently block it.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan